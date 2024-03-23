Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN – Free Report) by 85.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413,564 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 2.35% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 646.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,186 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 93.2% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at approximately $459,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

BATS UJUN opened at $30.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.83 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.57.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (UJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

