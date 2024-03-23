IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 51.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 3,909.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Entegris by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ENTG opened at $140.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.03. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.37 and a 12-month high of $146.91.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENTG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.64.

In related news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,788.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,082 shares of company stock worth $5,606,849 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

