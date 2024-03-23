IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 683 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Waters by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,287,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 39.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Stock Performance

WAT opened at $347.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $231.90 and a 12-month high of $363.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $330.68 and a 200-day moving average of $297.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity at Waters

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.50 million. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $799,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.50.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

