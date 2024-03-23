IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 2,977 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 92,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 116,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $36.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.42. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $37.36.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

