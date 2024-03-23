IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 2,065 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 238,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,339,000 after buying an additional 58,444 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $121.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.89 and a 12 month high of $131.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.21.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

