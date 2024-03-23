IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,072 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.61.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BMRN opened at $85.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.23. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $100.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 96.74, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $646.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 35,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $3,010,346.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,068,126.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 35,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $3,010,346.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,068,126.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $90,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 562,203 shares in the company, valued at $50,795,041.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,341 shares of company stock worth $5,840,586 over the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.