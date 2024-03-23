IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 1,121 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 1,078.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 45,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 41,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES stock opened at $133.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.84. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $77.50 and a 52 week high of $139.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 22,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.84, for a total transaction of $2,893,526.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,702,199.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 82,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.47, for a total value of $11,299,170.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,245,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,004,636.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 22,115 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.84, for a total transaction of $2,893,526.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,702,199.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 471,060 shares of company stock valued at $62,975,619. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

