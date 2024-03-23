IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Roblox were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Roblox by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,481,000 after purchasing an additional 39,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Roblox by 949.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 265.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 226,029 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 62.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 35,412 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roblox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RBLX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $153,497.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $153,497.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $388,817.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,794,936 shares in the company, valued at $457,031,713.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 531,374 shares of company stock worth $22,997,733 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE:RBLX opened at $37.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.39. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.