IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 70,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alliant Energy

In other news, CEO Lisa M. Barton purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $53,416.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,720.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $48.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $56.26.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNT. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LNT

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.