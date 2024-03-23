IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $4.28 Million Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,093.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $70,629.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,270,756.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,521,174.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $70,629.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,709 shares of company stock valued at $6,321,293. 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $33.90 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.95.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.