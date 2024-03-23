IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.75 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 1.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in Clorox by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $150.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.13. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 761.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

