IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

ZBRA stock opened at $291.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $320.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.67.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

