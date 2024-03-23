IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,246,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,243,000 after buying an additional 1,483,908 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 1.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,691,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,619,000 after purchasing an additional 331,019 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,229,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,218,000 after purchasing an additional 71,901 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,602,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Ventas by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,575,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,897,000 after purchasing an additional 173,415 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Ventas Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $43.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.94. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -394.15, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently -1,636.21%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

