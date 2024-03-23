IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 184,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 61,933 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 282,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,470,000 after acquiring an additional 38,769 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2,761.9% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 538,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,882,000 after acquiring an additional 519,238 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

CAH opened at $111.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.26. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.53 and a 1-year high of $116.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.07.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

