GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Cowen

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

GPS has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on GAP from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. KGI Securities increased their price objective on GAP from $9.10 to $25.20 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GAP from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GAP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Get GAP alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GAP

GAP Stock Performance

Shares of GPS opened at $28.08 on Friday. GAP has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.24.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 45,266 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $1,022,106.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,057.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sarah Gilligan sold 29,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $664,416.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,318.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 45,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $1,022,106.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,057.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,460 shares of company stock worth $2,942,522. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of GAP by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,906,701 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,898,000 after purchasing an additional 80,792 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of GAP by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 35,223 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in GAP by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 345,958 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 57,395 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in GAP by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 622,998 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in GAP by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 102,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 15,158 shares during the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.