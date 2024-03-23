GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Barclays

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Friday. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GPS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on GAP from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised GAP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on GAP from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded GAP from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GAP from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.89.

GAP Stock Down 1.4 %

GPS opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.24. GAP has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $28.59.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 3.37%. GAP’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sarah Gilligan sold 29,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $664,416.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,318.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,522 over the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of GAP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GAP by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GAP by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of GAP by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

(Get Free Report)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Further Reading

