Fortress Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.7% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $942.89 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $258.50 and a twelve month high of $974.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $735.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVDA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.