Fortitude Family Office LLC Makes New $53,000 Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the second quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% in the third quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:SHW opened at $342.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $318.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.66. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $205.43 and a 52 week high of $347.71. The company has a market cap of $87.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.715 dividend. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.72.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

