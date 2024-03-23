Fortitude Family Office LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 76,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 920,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.76 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.83 and its 200-day moving average is $81.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2405 per share. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

