Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.4% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $113.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

