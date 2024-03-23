FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Given Market Perform Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FDS. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $460.00 price target (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $442.89.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $447.78 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $377.89 and a twelve month high of $488.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $468.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. As a group, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $713,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,617,640. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

