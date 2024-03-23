FactSet Research Systems’ (FDS) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $464.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $480.00 target price (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $460.00 price objective (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $442.89.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $447.78 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $377.89 and a 1 year high of $488.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $468.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.99.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $713,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $283,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,617,640 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $32,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

