eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Position Lessened by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,670 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth $27,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $51.42 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $52.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.13.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays raised their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.84.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

