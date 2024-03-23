Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $174.58, but opened at $164.73. Darden Restaurants shares last traded at $163.88, with a volume of 479,040 shares trading hands.

The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.19.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,809,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $297,244,000 after acquiring an additional 169,642 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,418,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $233,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

