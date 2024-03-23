Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1,449.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 99.4% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $73,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PFFD opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.21. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $20.43.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

