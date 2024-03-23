Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 46,605 Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 182,192,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,768,000 after buying an additional 12,442,658 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,316,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,494,000 after buying an additional 4,016,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,202,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,857,000 after buying an additional 17,538,752 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 58,746,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,331,000 after buying an additional 7,958,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,683,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,472,000 after buying an additional 5,976,244 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ginkgo Bioworks

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,994,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,151,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 39,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $47,878.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 761,737 shares in the company, valued at $921,701.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,994,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,151,807.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

DNA opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $2.55.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.37 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 355.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.23%. Ginkgo Bioworks’s quarterly revenue was down 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.20.

Ginkgo Bioworks Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

