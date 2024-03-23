Clarity Financial LLC Buys 8,563 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Clarity Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 79.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,393 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.7% of Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,639,000. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $910.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.68.

NVIDIA stock opened at $942.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $258.50 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $735.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $558.28.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

