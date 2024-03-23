Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.74, but opened at $16.75. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Chewy shares last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 4,870,153 shares changing hands.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CHWY. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 120.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 104.1% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 47.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chewy Stock Up 4.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.27.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
