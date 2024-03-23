Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Acquires 193 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,710,216.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $150.77 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.74 and a 52-week high of $153.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.48.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

