CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $17.43 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.9% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,335,063,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.48.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.1 %

GOOGL stock opened at $150.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.68. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.74 and a 52 week high of $153.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at $343,710,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at $343,710,216.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

