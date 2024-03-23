Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Acquires 741 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,969,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 201,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,397,000 after purchasing an additional 11,507 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 111,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 62,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.34 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.13.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

