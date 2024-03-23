Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $355.00 to $405.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Carlisle Companies traded as high as $383.78 and last traded at $380.25, with a volume of 7007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $379.25.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CSL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.67.

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

