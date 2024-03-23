Brookstone Capital Management Sells 8,670 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,670 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 11.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 669,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,408,000 after acquiring an additional 69,690 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 94,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 38,569 shares during the last quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $459.86 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.04.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

