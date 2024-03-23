Brookstone Capital Management Sells 23,641 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,041 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,641 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $660,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 63,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,487,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 104,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after buying an additional 22,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTNT. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,880 shares of company stock valued at $10,233,981. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet stock opened at $68.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.62. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

