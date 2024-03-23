Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $935,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 395.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,970,000 after buying an additional 370,609 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,301 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 1.6 %

PECO opened at $35.44 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $37.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.07. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.55.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 254.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PECO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Featured Articles

