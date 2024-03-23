Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOOG opened at $306.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.55. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $220.66 and a one year high of $308.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

