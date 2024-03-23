Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COWZ. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $57.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

