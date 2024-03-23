Brookstone Capital Management Has $2 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $245.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.23 and its 200 day moving average is $222.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $248.16.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

