Brookstone Capital Management Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RWL. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA RWL opened at $92.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.50 and a 200-day moving average of $83.43. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $72.02 and a 1-year high of $93.11.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

