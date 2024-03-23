Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.89 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

GBIL stock opened at $100.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.94. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.64 and a 12 month high of $100.21.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

