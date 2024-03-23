Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.61 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE stock opened at $79.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.06. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $79.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 71.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.40.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

