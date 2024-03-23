Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $175.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.49. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $177.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

