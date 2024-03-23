Brookstone Capital Management Buys 3,869 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $75,000.

NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.66 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $49.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.46.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

