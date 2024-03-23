Brompton Corp. Sells 12,500 Shares of Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC) Stock

Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC – Get Free Report) Director Brompton Corp. sold 12,500 shares of Brompton Split Banc stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total transaction of C$127,500.00.
Brompton Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 15th, Brompton Corp. sold 900 shares of Brompton Split Banc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.95, for a total value of C$8,955.00.
Brompton Split Banc Price Performance
SBC opened at C$9.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$189.35 million, a PE ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.54, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Brompton Split Banc Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.53.
About Brompton Split Banc
Brompton Split Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily engaged in the banking sector. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index.
