BMO Capital Markets Increases Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Price Target to $38.00

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

WY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE WY opened at $35.61 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $35.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average of $32.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,773 shares of company stock worth $1,449,278. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

