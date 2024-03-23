Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 756 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,299 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.28.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE UBER opened at $80.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $166.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.29, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

