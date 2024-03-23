ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) Stake Lowered by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,624 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.12% of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 281,148 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,752,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,837,000 after buying an additional 277,885 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,422,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,007,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,060,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ARKG opened at $28.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.86.

About ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

