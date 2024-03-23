Aptiv Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 5,650 put options on the company. This is an increase of 218% compared to the average volume of 1,775 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.57.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 3.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 7.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE APTV opened at $78.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

