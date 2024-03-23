Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $8.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.08, but opened at $6.32. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 87,391 shares traded.
AMRX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.31.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.32.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.
