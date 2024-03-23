Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CEO Sells $107,063.71 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $107,063.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,742,758.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Ambarella stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.68. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $89.18.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 74.81% and a negative return on equity of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $51.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.68 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 1,951.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,336,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,251 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $65,543,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 61.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,370,000 after buying an additional 626,893 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after buying an additional 522,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $23,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMBA shares. StockNews.com raised Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ambarella from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMBA

About Ambarella

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.